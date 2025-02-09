Sheffield United's next 6 fixtures vs Championship promotion rivals including Leeds United & Burnley

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 9th Feb 2025, 17:30 BST

Sheffield United have a huge month coming up as they fight for Championship promotion.

Sheffield United returned to the Championship’s automatic promotion places following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth. Goals from Gustavo Hamer and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi ensured all three points remained at Bramall Lane, with the Blades leapfrogging Burnley into second.

There is little time for Chris Wilder and his men to rest on Saturday’s win, however, with focus quickly turning to a huge midweek visit of Middlesbrough to South Yorkshire. That’s the first of several massive league games coming up in the not-too-distant future.

But United are not the only Championship promotion hopeful with difficult games on the horizon, and the Star has taken a look below at what the next few weeks look like for Wilder’s men and their top-two rivals.

Next 6 fixtures: Coventry City (A), Derby County (H), Portsmouth (A), Sheffield United (H), West Brom (A), Middlesbrough (A)

13. Queens Park Rangers

Next 6 fixtures: Coventry City (A), Derby County (H), Portsmouth (A), Sheffield United (H), West Brom (A), Middlesbrough (A) | Getty Images

Next 6 fixtures: Leeds United (H), Middlesbrough (A), Luton Town (H), Stoke City (A), Millwall (H), Swansea City (H)

12. Watford

Next 6 fixtures: Leeds United (H), Middlesbrough (A), Luton Town (H), Stoke City (A), Millwall (H), Swansea City (H) Photo: Joe Giddens

Next 6 fixtures: QPR (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Preston North End (H), Oxford United (A), Stoke City (H), Derby county (A)

11. Coventry City

Next 6 fixtures: QPR (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Preston North End (H), Oxford United (A), Stoke City (H), Derby county (A) Photo: Getty Images

Next 6 fixtures: Swansea City (A), Coventry City (H), Burnley (A), Sunderland (H), Plymouth Argyle (A), Norwich City (A)

10. Sheffield Wednesday

Next 6 fixtures: Swansea City (A), Coventry City (H), Burnley (A), Sunderland (H), Plymouth Argyle (A), Norwich City (A) | Jess Hornby/Getty Images Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

