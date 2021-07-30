Sheffield United's new £113m market value compared to Fulham, Bournemouth & more

Ahead of the new season, we're having at gander at player and club market values: what are they good for? Absolutely nothing, some would argue, and they may well have a fair point.

That as it may be, the controversial footballer valuations do offer a fair indication of the divide in wealth within any given league, and also open up a debate over whether the wildly inflated transfer market provides an accurate representation of footballers' true worth.

Transfermarkt have recently updated their player market values ahead of the 2021/22 Championship campaign, and we've taken a look at where Sheffield United s overall squad value ranks alongside the 23 other second-tier sides.

As well as that, we've identified every club's most valuable player, as well as the average squad age, as anticipation continues to heighten ahead of the new season:

1. 24th - Peterborough United Squad's overall current market value: £8.3m. Most valuable player: Jack Marriott (£1m). Average squad age: 24.3 years-old. Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

2. 23rd - Hull City Squad's overall current market value: £9.5m. Most valuable player: George Honeyman (£900k). Average squad age: 24.5 years-old. Photo: Gareth Copley Buy photo

3. 22nd - Blackpool Squad's overall current market value: £10.7m. Most valuable player: Callum Connolly (£1.4m). Average squad age: 25.5 years-old. Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

4. 21st - Coventry City Squad's overall current market value: £12.6m. Most valuable player: Gustavo Hamer (£1.8m). Average squad age: 25.7 years-old. Photo: Tony Marshall Buy photo