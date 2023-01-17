News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United have an average home attendance of 28,798 for the season so far

Sheffield United’s latest average Championship attendance figures compared to Watford and Burnley - gallery

Paul Heckingbottom’s side return to Bramall Lane on Friday night with Hull City the visitors for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

By Martyn Simpson
3 minutes ago

The latest round of EFL Championship fixtures is in the books and Sheffield United’s 3-1 win over Stoke City meant they were able to keep pace with league leaders Burnley at the top of the table.

The attendance for the match was 29,644 and the Blades average home attendance this season has been amongst the highest in the division. Their next home fixture comes this Friday as they host Hull City.

Here, we take a look at how the average attendance at Bramall Lane in the Championship this season so far compares to United’s league rivals for the 2022/23 season. Here are the average home attendances for all 24 EFL Championship clubs ranked from lowest to highest:

1. Luton Town

Average home attendance in 2022/23: 9,811

2. Rotherham United

Average home attendance in 2022/23: 10,385

3. Blackpool

Average home attendance in 2022/23: 11,907

4. Wigan Athletic

Average home attendance in 2022/23: 12,014

