Paul Heckingbottom’s side return to Bramall Lane on Friday night with Hull City the visitors for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

The latest round of EFL Championship fixtures is in the books and Sheffield United’s 3-1 win over Stoke City meant they were able to keep pace with league leaders Burnley at the top of the table.

The attendance for the match was 29,644 and the Blades average home attendance this season has been amongst the highest in the division. Their next home fixture comes this Friday as they host Hull City.

Here, we take a look at how the average attendance at Bramall Lane in the Championship this season so far compares to United’s league rivals for the 2022/23 season. Here are the average home attendances for all 24 EFL Championship clubs ranked from lowest to highest:

1. Luton Town Average home attendance in 2022/23: 9,811

2. Rotherham United Average home attendance in 2022/23: 10,385

3. Blackpool Average home attendance in 2022/23: 11,907

4. Wigan Athletic Average home attendance in 2022/23: 12,014