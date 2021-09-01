Egan was chosen ahead of another Blade in Enda Stevens for the award, which was won by McGoldrick last year. Egan won the award after a consultation period with a jury of members from Soccer Writers Ireland.

For Egan, an ever-present in the league for United this season, the award may prove a welcome confidence boost ahead of going up against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo tonight in the first of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers over the international break.

Stephen Kenny’s men also face Azerbaijan on Saturday evening and Serbia next Tuesday, before Egan and his new Bramall Lane teammate return to South Yorkshire to prepare for next weekend’s Championship clash at home to Peterborough United.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Egan could come up against Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota in Lisbon tonight.

“We know they are a phenomenal football nation who have a phenomenal history in recent times,” manager Kenny said.

“So we’ve got to create our own history over the next while and it is our intention to try and do that.

“It’s been a real plus for us that the defenders have been playing regularly and are in good form.

John Egan in action for the Republic of Ireland (Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

“Shane Duffy’s resurgence at Brighton, Dara O’Shea has been doing really well at West Brom and John Egan — he’s playing every week and his standards have never dropped.