Sheffield United's John Egan reveals secret behind two-goal salvo against Hull
John Egan says scoring for the Republic of Ireland against Portugal earlier this month gave him the belief to rediscover the “bug” for goals after netting twice in Sheffield United’s victory over Hull City on Saturday.
Egan, whose last goal for the Blades came in July 2020, headed home from two corners from his teammate at club and country, Conor Hourihane, to put United in command against Hull on their way to a 3-1 victory.
And Egan, who netted his first international goal earlier this month, against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in a cruel 2-1 defeat for Ireland, admitted: “We [United] need to be more of a threat from set-pieces. It’s a great weapon to have.
“You have to believe you’re going to score. Before I came to Sheffield United I scored quite a few goals for my previous clubs, but it didn’t really click for me here.
“I had three goals before the weekend and now five, but I scored for Ireland a few weeks ago. And when you get one, it gives you that bug and gives you that belief back.
“I had the belief today. They were two well worked set-pieces and now we move onto the next game.”
Egan is expected to be rested for tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Southampton, ahead of another busy period for the Blades before the next international break.
After facing the Saints, United go up against Derby, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth before Egan jets away on duty with Stephen Kenny’s side once again.