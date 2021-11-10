Sheffield United's intriguing ranking alongside West Brom & Stoke City in Championship's most wasteful finishers

After suffering relegation last term, the Blades currently sit 18th in the second tier, and have won just five of their opening 17 matches.

As the old adage goes, goals win you games, and in that respect, United have struggled a little, registering 22 strikes so far.

But how much better could they be doing in front of goal?

We’ve taken a look at every Championship side's total shots tally, as well as their total number of goals scored, to determine their conversion rate so far this term.

Which clubs have been the most ruthless when it counts in 2021/22, and who has been the most wasteful? We’ve got all the answers right here.

*All data from Transfermarkt.

1. Bournemouth Actual league position: 1st Total shots: 245 Goals: 31 Shot conversion rate: 12.7% (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

2. Fulham Actual league position: 2nd Total shots: 365 Goals: 44 Shot conversion rate: 12.1% (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

3. Blackburn Rovers Actual League Position: 7th Total shots: 235 Goals: 28 Shot conversion rate: 11.9% (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

4. Reading Actual League Position: 16th Total shots: 214 Goals: 22 Shot conversion rate: 10.3% (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)