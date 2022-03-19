Sheffield United's injury nightmare continues as top scorer Billy Sharp limps off against Barnsley

With the Blades leading 1-0 thanks to Sander Berge’s opener, Sharp went down near the halfway line and after some lengthy treatment, made way for Daniel Jebbison.

Sharp walked off without the need for any assistance but went straight down the tunnel for further treatment.

If he is to miss any period of time, it would represent another significant injury blow in a season plagued by them. United have somehow kept in touching distance of the play-offs despite missing a number of key players.

What may work in United’s favour with Sharp is the upcoming international break after this game, giving them extra time to hopefully get him fit ahead of the trip to Stoke in a fortnight’s time.

Oli McBurnie also returned to action against Barnsley, replacing Berge against his former club after missing the weekend trip to Blackpool with a dead leg.