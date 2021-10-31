However, there could be promising signs to come in the future, going by the latest edition of Football Manager.
The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike.
‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.
The ‘beta’ version of the game was released last week, giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised.
The full version of Football Manager is released on November 9th.
Just for fun, we simulated three seasons into the future to see how Sheffield United could line up for the opening day of the 2024/25 season – and the results were very interesting.
The Blades have become somewhat of a yo-yo club after promotion back to the Premier League in 2022/23, followed by immediate relegation back to the Championship for the 2023/24 season and then promotion back to the top flight once again.
They’ve kept a decent chunk of their current squad, bolstered it with a few big signings (including an England international) and have found an exciting new manager out of fairly reasonable obscurity.
Here’s how our simulation had United looking for the first day of the 2024/25 season: