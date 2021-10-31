However, there could be promising signs to come in the future, going by the latest edition of Football Manager.

The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike.

‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.

The ‘beta’ version of the game was released last week, giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised.

The full version of Football Manager is released on November 9th.

Just for fun, we simulated three seasons into the future to see how Sheffield United could line up for the opening day of the 2024/25 season – and the results were very interesting.

The Blades have become somewhat of a yo-yo club after promotion back to the Premier League in 2022/23, followed by immediate relegation back to the Championship for the 2023/24 season and then promotion back to the top flight once again.

They’ve kept a decent chunk of their current squad, bolstered it with a few big signings (including an England international) and have found an exciting new manager out of fairly reasonable obscurity.

Here’s how our simulation had United looking for the first day of the 2024/25 season:

1. GK - Sam Johnstone The Blades pulled off a major coup at the start of the 2022/23 season when they managed to sign England international keeper Sam Johnstone on a free transfer after his West Brom contract expired. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. RB - George Baldock Now the club's vice-captain, Baldock has been ever present in the starting line up at Bramall Lane and has over 250 league appearances in his seven seasons. He has also chosen to represent the Greek national side where he has won 22 caps Photo: Pool Photo Sales

3. CB - Jamaal Lascelles With Newcastle United now mega rich and their in-game squad unrecognisable from present day, United managed to snap up their skipper for a mere £2 million at the start of the 2023/24 season Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. CB - Jack O'Connell Like Baldock, the new Sheffield United captain has been a fixture of the starting XI for the entirety of the game's run and has made 265 league appearances across his nine seasons at Bramall Lane Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales