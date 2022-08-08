Sander Berge of Sheffield Utd (r) is congratulated by his Sheffield United team mates: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

It was a memorable occasion as Sheffield United returned to Bramall Lane for the first time this season.

With their opening day defeat at Millwall still fresh in the mind, Paul Heckingbottom’s side produce a controlled display as first-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge gave them a 2-0 win over the Lions.

The atmosphere created by the Blades faithful played a significant role in hard-earned win that will hopefully help lay the foundations for another push towards a return to the Premier League this season.

Speaking ahead of the game, Heckingbottom discussed what he wanted to see from the club’s supporters, saying: "I hope they are as excited as I am (for the Millwall game). I will be honest I want a bit more from the fans.

“I think they know what they are going to get from us and what I will always demand, and this is to protect the fans and the club, is 100% off everyone, not just the players, but the staff and everyone.”

The Blades supporters answered that call as almost 28,000 fans packed out Bramall Lane to get behind their side - but how does that attendance compare to the club’s Championship rivals?