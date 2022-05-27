Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye to join up with Liverpool's Sadio Mane after international call-up

Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye could be lining up alongside a 2022 Champions League winner after receiving his first international shout for Senegal.

By Chris Holt
Friday, 27th May 2022, 3:19 pm

Sadio Mane is gearing up for Liverpool’s final against Real Madrid on Saturday and following that he will join Ndiaye and a host of other big names for the young Blade’s maiden squad call-up for the ‘Lions of Teranga’.

Ndiaye has made a breakthrough season at United, scoring seven goals and helping the Blades to a play-off place.

Iliman Ndiaye has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The 22-year-old will link up with the likes of Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, PSG’s Abdou Diallo and Crystal Palace’s Cheikhou Kouyaté among other players in Europe’s top leagues.

Senegal are managed by former Birmingham and Portsmouth midfielder Aliou Cisse.

Ndiaye described the call-up as a ‘proud moment’.

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane walks to the plane at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on May 27, 2022, before leaving for Paris to compete in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's an absolute honour to be representing my country," he said. "I've been waiting for this my whole life, this is a really proud moment for me and my family who have supported and always pushed me from the day I've started to play football. I haven't stopped smiling and I really can't wait to get started."

Senegal have two African Cup of Nations qualifiers coming up against Benin on next Saturday and Rwanda on Tuesday June 7.

