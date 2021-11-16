Ramsdale was rewarded for his impressive early-season form for the Gunners with a first cap for Gareth Southgate’s senior side, as they dismantled San Marino to quality for next winter’s World Cup in some style.

Ramsdale, who was included in the England squad for the European Championships earlier this summer, cost Arsenal an initial fee in the region of £24m when he made the switch to London from Bramall Lane, with a number of add-ons and incentives also built into the deal.

But this newspaper understands that they relate to Ramsdale’s progress with club rather than country, with no instalment set to be paid after the Blades’ former goalkeeper made his first senior appearance for his country.

Needing only a point to qualify automatically for Qatar 2022, England hammered the minnows 10-0 – with skipper Harry Kane scoring four times in the first half alone, including two from the penalty spot.

Former Blade Harry Maguire also got on the scoresheet.

“When we picked him in the summer, we got stick for picking a goalkeeper that had got relegated,” Southgate said of Ramsdale before handing him his first cap.

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. formerly of Sheffield United and now of Arsenal, kicks the ball during the warm-up before making his debut against San Marino (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

“So, it’s funny how things change, isn’t it? He’s progressing really well. His performances at the end of last season were very good and his performances at the beginning of this season have been very good as well.”

Ramsdale, who suffered two relegations in as many seasons with Bournemouth and the Blades before making the move to the Emirates, was keen to remain a Premier League player to advance his ambitions of becoming an international and has become a popular figure at the Emirates, both for his on-field performance levels and his personality.