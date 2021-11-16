Sheffield United's financial interest in Aaron Ramsdale explained after Arsenal goalkeeper makes senior England debut
Sheffield United will not benefit financially from Aaron Ramsdale’s senior England debut last night, The Star can reveal, with no clause dependent on a senior cap written into the deal which took the goalkeeper to Arsenal earlier this summer.
Ramsdale was rewarded for his impressive early-season form for the Gunners with a first cap for Gareth Southgate’s senior side, as they dismantled San Marino to quality for next winter’s World Cup in some style.
Ramsdale, who was included in the England squad for the European Championships earlier this summer, cost Arsenal an initial fee in the region of £24m when he made the switch to London from Bramall Lane, with a number of add-ons and incentives also built into the deal.
But this newspaper understands that they relate to Ramsdale’s progress with club rather than country, with no instalment set to be paid after the Blades’ former goalkeeper made his first senior appearance for his country.
Needing only a point to qualify automatically for Qatar 2022, England hammered the minnows 10-0 – with skipper Harry Kane scoring four times in the first half alone, including two from the penalty spot.
Former Blade Harry Maguire also got on the scoresheet.
“When we picked him in the summer, we got stick for picking a goalkeeper that had got relegated,” Southgate said of Ramsdale before handing him his first cap.
“So, it’s funny how things change, isn’t it? He’s progressing really well. His performances at the end of last season were very good and his performances at the beginning of this season have been very good as well.”
Ramsdale, who suffered two relegations in as many seasons with Bournemouth and the Blades before making the move to the Emirates, was keen to remain a Premier League player to advance his ambitions of becoming an international and has become a popular figure at the Emirates, both for his on-field performance levels and his personality.
Having replaced former Blade Dean Henderson in the England squad this summer, Ramsdale appears to have jumped ahead of him in the pecking order and must now fancy his chances of travelling to the Qatar World Cup as one of England’s three goalkeepers.