Sheffield United’s opening-day opponents will be without one of their key men next season

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:24 BST

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha will not be returning to the club following the expiration of his contract after agreeing a move to Galatasaray in a reported £8m-a-year deal.

Palace head to Sheffield United on the opening day of the Premier League campaign next month, but will do so without their star man after he turned down a new contract worth £200,000 per week. His deal at Selhurst Park expired at the end of the season, leading to interest from a number of clubs in Europe as well as teams in Saudi Arabia.

Reports emerged late last week that Roy Hodgson's side were growing confident of keeping Zaha but he is on the brink of signing for Galatasaray after landing in Istanbul on Sunday evening.

It is a blow to the Blades' first opponents of the 2023-24 campaign, with Zaha making 458 appearances for the Eagles across two spells. He has scored 90 goals and provided 76 assists during his time in London.

"A message to Palace fans. As I start a new chapter I want to speak to you Palace fans who mean so much to me," he wrote on social media.

"We have been through so much together, including 10 years in the Prem. There are loads of amazing memories that will stay in my head forever and also some really tough times along the way, but I’m so proud to have played my part in getting us to the Prem and helping to keep us there.

"I’ve been wearing the Palace shirt since I was 8 years old, it’s literally been my second skin and I always gave EVERYTHING when I wore it. You have all seen me angry and frustrated, but you’ve also seen my hunger and passion and the joy that I take from winning, and I hope that is the memory that lives on in the minds of Palace fans.

"I grew up two roads away from the bright lights and loud crowds of Selhurst Park, having no idea that I would be at the centre of it all one day, and have the amazing journey I’ve had with this amazing club.

"So I would say to my 8 year old self, dream BIG and only you can kill your dream. I want to thank Steve Parish, all of my teammates, coaches and the entire Palace fanbase for always believing in me and encouraging me to get to where I am today. I have been blessed to play in front of you and call you family from the day you accepted me. From the bottom of my heart, I’m forever grateful. Wilf."

