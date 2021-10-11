Sheffield United's divisional rivals eye international defender, West Ham could miss out on key target

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The two sides last faced each other back in 2019, when United came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw away from home, with Kieran Dowell and Enda Stevens both getting on the scoresheet.

The Blades are 14th in the table after 11 matches following a sluggish start to the season, but are just six point away from the play-offs due to the highly unpredictable nature of the division, which continues to produce shock results and see sides struggle to gain momentum.

Meanwhile, ex-United striker Carl Asaba has given his verdict on the club's record signing Rhian Brewster, who is still looking for his first league goal for the club after making 33 appearances since joining from Liverpool last year. Asaba said: “Listen, there’s no point in pretending it’s not been difficult for Rhian.

Ex-Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is rumoured to be lining up a swoop for Derby County, following the £305m sale to a Saudi-led consortium. The Rams are currently in administration, and are rock-bottom of the table following an 11-point deduction. (Mirror)

“He’s not scored as he would have liked and there’s the whole pressure on his head about the transfer fee so, because of that, his confidence is going to be a bit low.

“What I like, though, is how he approaches the games. He puts it all in and, even when he’s been asked to go out wide, he gives everything. He just tries to do his job. Seriously, if we stick with him then in two or three years time I think everyone is going to be mighty glad we did.”

Take a look at the latest stories from the second-tier, as the anticipation for this weekend's action starts to build:

Ex-Wolves and Crystal Palace star Bakary Sako looks to be be close to completing a move to the second tier, with a currently unnamed Championship side set to snap him up this week. He was last on the books at Cypriot side Pafos. (The Sun)

Manchester United have been named as the front-runners to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham, as interest continues to grow in the £80m-rated England international. He joined the German side from Birmingham City last year. (Mirror)

Carlisle United have parted company with manager Chris Beech, after a poor start to the season that sees the side currently 22nd in the table with just two wins from 11 games. He featured for the likes for the likes of Blackpool and Huddersfield during his playing career. (Club website)

Ex-Nottingham Forest man Nigel Jemson has backed current star Brennan Johnson not to "get carried away" with his strong start to the season, citing his family-centred lifestyle as a key factor in keeping him grounded while his reputation continues to rise. (This is Futbol)

La Liga side Sevilla have been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers sensation Ben Brereton Diaz. The ex-Nottingham Forest man has netted an impressive ten goals in eleven Championship starts this season, and has six senior caps for Chile.

Danny Mills has argued that un-vaccinated footballer's who miss games due to testing positive for Covid-19 should be docked wages, as they currently are in the NBA. West Brom's Callum Robinson has been ruled out of action twice in such circumstances, but is unwilling to receive the vaccine. (Football Insider)

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker described the situation of loanee Leif Davis as "tough", as the Leeds United starlet continues to struggle to break into the side. He's currently being kept out the team by academy product Jordan Zemura. (Bournemouth Daily Echo)

Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers have both been credited with an interest in Hearts defender John Souttar. The Scotland international's current deal expires this summer, meaning he could leave for nothing if not sold in January. (Daily Mail)