Getty Images

Sheffield derby against Wednesday one of Sheffield United games moved for Sky TV coverage

Sheffield United’s Steel City derby clash against city rivals Wednesday in November will kick off at 12.30pm on Sunday, November 10 after being chosen for Sky TV coverage. The derby is one of 11 Blades games in the first half of the season that have been moved, with the authorities keen to give fans as much notice as possible.

The derby was originally slated for Saturday November 9 but will now kick off the following lunchtime. United’s Yorkshire derby against Leeds, at Elland Road, is now on a Friday night, on October 18 with an 8pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United’s home clash with Swansea will now take place on Wednesday, October 2, while United will travel to Middlesbrough three weeks later. A long trip to The Den to face Millwall has also been changed to a Wednesday night, with United travelling up to Sunderland on New Year’s Day with an 8pm kick off.

New dates and kick-off times in full:

Sheffield United Swansea City Wednesday 2nd October 7.45pm Swansea playing previous Sunday

Leeds United Sheffield United Friday 18th October 8pm Sky Sports selection

Middlesbrough Sheffield United Wednesday 23rd October 8pm Sky Sports selection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn Rovers Sheffield United Saturday 2nd November 12.30pm Sky Sports selection

Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Sunday 10th November 12noon Sky Sports selection

Coventry City Sheffield United Saturday 23rd November 12.30pm Sky Sports selection

Sheffield United Sunderland Friday 29th November 8pm Sky Sports selection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom Sheffield United Sunday 8th December 3pm Sky Sports selection

Millwall Sheffield United Wednesday 11th December 7.45pm United playing previous Sunday

Sheffield United West Brom Sunday 29th December 12.30pm Sky Sports selection