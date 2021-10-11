Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison keen to keep improving on Burton Albion loan placement

Jebbison, who only turned 18 in August, was dispatched to the Pirelli Stadium for the season to further aid his development after turning down an opportunity to join United’s sister club Beerschot on loan.

The opportunity to work with former Chelsea striker Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink was a big draw for the Canadian-born England youth international, who became the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his full debut when he netted against Everton at Goodison Park last season.

A series of finishing drills with Hasselbaink led to Jebbison scoring his first goal for the Brewers with a calm finish against Portsmouth, and he followed that up with the opener in Burton’s EFL Trophy defeat to Aston Villa’s U23s earlier this month.

“The first goal felt good,” he admitted. “It always feels good after scoring and hopefully they’re the first of many. I need to keep going, get my head down and work on my finishing on training to be even better.

“I’m getting used to the physicality side [of senior football]. It’s really physical so I’ve been doing work in the gym and feeling the benefits on the pitch.

“I came on in my first game [for Burton] and was blowing a bit, but I’m getting used to it now and getting fitter. I just need to keep playing more games and getting better.”