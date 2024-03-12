Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder urged his "damaged" Sheffield United players to put in a performance at Bournemouth on Saturday that the club's supporters could relate to, as he sets about repairing the connection that will be the cornerstone of any future success for the Blades. Wilder admitted before the game that some supporters may have fallen out of love with their club after a tough run of recent home form.

But United's players showed a good reaction from their 6-0 tousing at home to Arsenal a few days earlier on the south coast, going 2-0 up before the Cherries earned a late draw thanks to a 91st minute equaliser. United rode their luck at times, Dom Solanke missing a first-half penalty for the hosts before seeing a goal ruled out by VAR for handball in the second, but their spirited display was hailed at full time by a travelling support who fully recognised their efforts.

Wilder, whose side now have three weeks off for the extended international break after their trip to Manchester United this weekend was postponed, will hope that the battling display draws something of a line in the sand for the Blades after a tough run of home form saw them concede five or more goals in four successive Bramall Lane games. The latest, against Arsenal, saw Wilder admit his players were "damaged", adding at Bournemouth: "They are damaged because they’ve taken a hell of a lot of hits and have done right the way through the season.

"Because that’s what the division is like if you don’t get it right. We reminded them of their responsibilities, why they first played football and who they’re representing. Their families, themselves, their teammates, the club, the supporters, the badge, me. In the away end, 1,500 or so punters coming down five and a half hours after we’ve been spanked 6-0.

