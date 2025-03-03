Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United class of ‘25 following previous Premier League blueprint amid another Leeds United battle

He was the leader of a Sheffield United side who cemented their place in Blades folklore five years ago with a fairytale promotion to the Premier League - and as he looks to repeat the feat this time out, Chris Wilder can see similarities with his class of 2024/25. The Blades have entered the final straight of the season well placed for an instant return to the top-flight, moving five points of third-placed Burnley by beating QPR at the weekend.

Scott Parker’s side have the chance to respond on Tuesday night when they travel to Cardiff City, with a huge clash between the Blades and the Clarets at Turf Moor just three games from the end of the campaign. The promotion race will go through plenty of twists and turns before then, however - as it did in 2018/19, when the Blades and Leeds were locked in a battle for second place behind champions Norwich City.

Back then Leeds lost three of their last four games as the Blades romped to a second promotion in the space of three years, and Wilder is hoping for a similarly strong finish this time around to hold off the Burnley charge. Back then United did not possess a squad of decorated individuals but what they did have was bags of personality and character to help see them over the line - and Wilder can see similar signs in his second stint in charge.

“Yeah, it's a winning football team at the moment and has been all season,” the Blades chief said. “And that was a winning football team that ultimately went up. What they had to do to win a game of football, they did it. That's not the 'dark arts', it's that fight and competitive aspect and characteristics and personality that you need to show.

“When you come to places like [QPR] in March, it's a massive test, if you're at the top of the division. And you have to pass that test. We'd all love to pass it with flying colours with a comfortable three or four-nil win, rolling the ball about all over the place.

“But this is the business end of the season where you have to roll your sleeves up. That team had that ability to do that, and this team has that personality and character as well.”