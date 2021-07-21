Sheffield United's Championship rivals set to part company with manager

Various reports nationally have suggested that Steve Cooper and Swansea are to part company with an announcement expected by the end of the week.

It has been reported that there has been tension between the hierarchy at the Liberty Stadium and the manager over recruitment and the club’s ambition.

It is understood that there will be a mutual termination of his contract, after successive finishes in the play-offs since joining the Swans.

Manager Steve Cooper is reportedly set to leave Swansea. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Swansea played Plymouth in a friendly last night and Cooper was asked about his situation at the club with rumours of a parting of the ways beginning to surface.

"I think if there is any real news that's when we would speak," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"There's no official updates on anything. You know I don't like talking about myself so let's focus on the boys.

"I am here, I am working hard. Day by day, that's how it is. I have always been that way. I have not paid attention to anything else.

"If there's anything really official to talk about me, we'll talk about it then but there's not so we'll leave it at that."