Sheffield United's Championship rivals sack their manager - Chris Wilder in the frame for Nottingham Forest job?

Hughton, who rescued Forest last season and led them to comfortable safety in the Championship, has since resided over a run of six defeats from seven games with their only league point coming by way of a 1-1 draw with Derby County at the end of last month.

Blades defender Lowe moved to Forest during the transfer window and has started in the last two games, with the 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last night spelling the end for Hughton.

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been lnked with the Nottingham Forest job after Chris Hughton was sacked

“The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris’ efforts. Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.

“Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach.”

Former Newcastle and Brighton boss Hughton has spent less than 11 months in charge at the City Ground after replacing Sabri Lamouchi in October last year.

Nottingham Forest have announced manager Chris Hughton has been “relieved of his duties” after the club’s poor start to the season. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Forest added: “The search for the permanent successor has begun and the club will update supporters in due course. The club would like to wish Chris all the best in his future career.”

Many Nottingham Forest fans have made it clear that former Blades boss Chris Wilder is the man they want to take up the role.

Wilder, who has been out of work since March after leaving Bramall Lane, had looked set to take over at West Brom in the summer but that broke down amid disagreement between the decision-makers at the Hawthorns.

Since then Wilder has made it clear that he is ready for a return to management and it was reported in the national media last week that he would be interested in the role at Forest.

He told Sky Sports recently: "I've worked at every level and I want to get back, of course I do. I've missed it. When you've been in the game as long as I've been, you miss it dearly. I've enjoyed the break, it's been great to recharge the batteries and spend time with the family but now I'm ready to rock and roll and get back onto the next challenge."

Steve Coopr, who left Swansea in the summer has also been lined with the job, as well as John Terry.

Former Aston Villa assistant coach Terry this week distanced himself from speculation, though that was while Hughton was still in a job.

He wrote on instagram: “I just want to distance myself from the Nottingham Forest job, and all the speculation surrounding myself with the job.

“Unfortunately I can’t control the media, but it’s important to know it has nothing to do with me whatsoever.”