The Rams have relieved Liam Rosenior of his role as interim manager, which he has filled since Wayne Rooney’s departure in the summer, with speculation of an approach for Millers boss Paul Warne rampant.

A serial promotion winner from League One, the attraction of Warne is obvious for the Rams and despite a good start to the Championship season with the Millers following their return to the second tier last season, taking over a club the side of Derby would have its obvious appeal for Warne too.

The Millers are bracing themselves for an official approach for Warne, who was recently linked with the vacant Huddersfield Town job, in the coming days.

Warne, a former Millers player, has led the Millers to the Championship three times but, along with No.2 Richie Barker, is in the final 12 months of his contract at the New York Stadium.