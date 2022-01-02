The 24-year-old’s United career has been stop-start since his arrival from West Brom in September 2020 as part of a player plus cash deal that saw Callum Robinson head in the other direction.

He has not played for the the club since September and has yet to be called upon by new manager Paul Heckingbottom, despite returning to the matchday squad in recent weeks.

Oliver Burke could be on the move, with Blackburn Rovers reportedly interested in the Scotland international. Photo: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Burke, formerly of Celtic, RB Leipzig and Nottingham Forest, scored his only league goal for the Blades to date in a 2-1 win away at Manchester United in January 2021.

Now, the Scottish Sun reports promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers, who are third in the second tier heading into this afternoon’s clash against Huddersfield Town, are chasing a temporary deal for the pacy 24-year-old.

The report also claims Burke is surplus to requirements at Bramall Lane, but Rovers would need to pay ‘a large chunk’ of his wages to land him.

Another report from August claimed Tony Mowbray tried to sign the Scotland international on deadline day last summer but a move could not be completed before the window slammed shut.

Burke was also previously linked with a move to Middlesbrough, who are now managed by Chris Wilder, the man who brought him to Sheffield United.