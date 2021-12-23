Sheffield United's Boxing Day clash with Preston North End is OFF after Covid-19 cases

United, whose game at home to Queens Park Rangers earlier this month was also postponed in similar circumstances, were hoping to make up further ground on the Championship play-off places at Preston after their impressive victory at Fulham on Monday evening.

But they have been frustrated again, after it was confirmed on Thursday morning that the Boxing Day fixture will not go ahead.

A statement on United’s official website read: “North End have informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Deepdale due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

“In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

"In addition it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.

“A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course. Tickets already purchased will be valid for the new date. Supporters who cannot attend the re-arranged fixture should return their tickets to United's Box Office 72 hours prior to the new date's kick-off time.”

A general view of a floodlight at Deepdale, where Sheffield United were due to travel on Boxing Day to face Preston North End. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

In a statement of their own, North End apologised to fans of both clubs and added they have “taken immediate action to shut the training ground temporarily in order to mitigate any potential further spread of the virus.