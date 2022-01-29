Sheffield United's Billy Sharp breaks all-time Championship scoring record against Peterborough United

Sharp, who dragged himself level with David Nugent recently with 121 second-tier goals, went clear this evening at Posh with his 122nd, a superb finish into the bottom corner to give the Blades the lead.

Sharp had earlier lost his strike partner Rhian Brewster to injury, after the former Liverpool man limped off with what looked like a recurrence of the hamstring injury that had kept him out recently.

But the veteran made no mistake when the ball fell to him in the box, finding the bottom corner with typical aplomb – before celebrating in front of the home fans who had earlier been chanting disgusting abuse in his direction.