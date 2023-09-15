Watch more videos on Shots!

Cameron Archer admitted he had a “feeling” that Sheffield United was the right next step for his career after he made up his mind to leave boyhood club Aston Villa. The England U21 international had other suitors, including Leeds United, but opted to join Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades and try his luck in the Premier League.

It was a decision that looked to have paid off on his Blades league debut, as Archer scored one and made the other in the 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Everton before the international break. The goal was his 14th in his last 26 games for club and country, after a good return for loan club Middlesbrough last season before helping England U21s win their Euros over the summer, and Archer goes into tomorrow’s clash at Tottenham Hotspur in good form.

“It was probably the perfect start that I wanted to have,” he said of his league debut against Everton. “To get the full debut at Bramall Lanewas great. I enjoyed my time on the pitch and I’ve been brought in to score goals so it was nice to contribute. I always say this, I don’t really have targets. I just like to take it as it comes really. Keep my head down and work hard. From last Saturday I have that belief now, I can use that and keep my head down, keep working hard.”

Leeds, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have since confirmed that they were interested in both Archer and his Bramall Lane teammate Gustavo Hamer, with Elland Road chief executive Angus Kinnear describing losing players to the Blades and Bournemouth as “depressing”.

Opening up on why he made the decision to move to United, Archer said: "Premier League football, passionate fans they have, a big club. You just have that feeling when a club is interested, I had a couple, but I had that feeling about Sheffield United. [The delay in signing] was a bit annoying but it eventually happened and I scored on my debut at Bramall Lane, so it worked out alright in the end.”

