Sheffield United's backroom staff near end of month-long challenge to raise cash for Prostate Cancer UK

United’s staff – including new boss Paul Heckingbottom - have joined forces with a number of other clubs to either run 10km or cycle 25km per day throughout the month of November, to raise cash for the charity and also increase awareness of prostate cancer.

“We don’t have anyone who is directly associated to someone suffering with prostate,” strength and conditioning coach Nathan Winder said, “but understand that it’s an illness that affects young men and the industry we work in. It could happen to any one of us.”