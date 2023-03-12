News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United are amongst the clubs with the highest average attendances in the EFL Championship this season

Sheffield United’s average 22/23 home attendance compared to Sunderland, Norwich City & more - fan gallery

How the Blades’ supporter numbers compare to the likes of Middlesbrough, West Brom, Stoke City and other EFL Championship clubs so far this campaign.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
3 minutes ago

It was a disappointing afternoon at Bramall Lane for Sheffield United supporters yesterday as Paul Heckingbottom’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Luton Town.

It means that third placed Middlesbrough have now closed the gap on the Blades in second to just four points while the Hatters themselves are seven points behind in fourth. A crowd of 28,006 were in attendance for the match, quite a bit below the average attendance for United this season.

Here is how Sheffield United’s average home attendance figures for the 2022/23 season so far compare to the rest of the EFL Championship, ranked from lowest to highest:

22/23 average home attendance: 9,823

1. Luton Town

22/23 average home attendance: 10,492

2. Rotherham United

22/23 average home attendance: 11,635

3. Blackpool

22/23 average home attendance: 12,039

4. Wigan Athletic

