Second in the table and three points above third placed Middlesbrough with nine matches of their Championship season remaining, Sheffield United are in a strong position to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game against Norwich City, The Star’s James Shield identifies six key tests the visitors’ just pass in order to return to the top-flight by the shortest possible route rather than via the play-offs.

Ensure strategies are simple: If United have a fault, then it’s a habit of overthinking things. Few, if any, of their direct rivals boast squads as strong or as deep as the one at Paul Heckingbottom’s disposal. This means they always have the option of being able to tweak their gameplans to suit the opposition. But United should remember what got them into this position: Being respectful of others but also intent on overwhelming them.

At the end of the season, United contest four games in the space of a fortnight. Middlesbrough take part in only two, from April 26th onwards. Sticking to tried and tested methods is advisable, given the lack of serious preparation time for this quartet of matches.

Sheffield United hope to be turning their backs on the Championship soon: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Improve finishing: Just before the international break, Heckingbottom made reference to a statistic which was a source of both encouragement and concern. It revealed that as well as creating more ‘big chances’ than any other team in the division, United were also the worst at taking them.

With Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye having scored 13 and 12 goals respectively in domestic competition so far this term, it seems harsh to criticise United’s performances in front of goal. Particularly as only two second tier sides have scored more since August. But one of those is Middlesbrough and, in order to stifle their challenge, Heckingbottom’s men must become even more ruthless over the course of the next nine games.

From here on in, games are likely to become increasingly tight. So making the most of attacking set-pieces, and defending effectively against them too, is likely to become increasingly important.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield has revealed his automatic promotion blueprint

Keep the whole squad engaged: United’s hectic finale to the 2022/23 programme will demand a lot of the players, both mentally and physically. The short period of time between their final four outings means even a slight niggle could rule someone out of an important game.

Heckingbottom and his coaching staff have proven adept at ensuring those on the periphery of their starting eleven remain involved - often asking them to compile reports on upcoming opponents. Every single player must be ready for action at a moment’s notice and be psychologically switched on.

Sheffield United must separate their FA Cup exploits from their Championship campaign: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Separate the league from the cup: Towards the end of next month, United face Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals. A huge occasion for both, the fixture is bound to create a lot of noise - particularly during the week leading up to the contest.

City beat Championship leaders Burnley 6-0 in the previous round. And they are 13 points clear of United at the top of the table. So let’s be frank, although it is by no means certain, there is a possibility Heckingbottom’s side could suffer a heavy defeat in the capital. Then again they might win, because in sport there’s always a chance.

If the worst does happen, and United are swept aside in front of a global television audience, they will be hurting. Professional athletes have pride and those representing Bramall Lane are going to have entered the contest utterly convinced they can prevail.

Either way, the outcome of United’s meeting with opponents McBurnie has described as “the best on the planet” can’t be allowed to bleed into their league campaign.

Show absolute focus: With their progress in knockout competition complicating the closing stages of the fixture calendar, there is a very real possibility that, at some stage between now and the end of the season, United might be nudged out of the runners-up berth. Of course, that isn’t guaranteed to happen as those behind them in the rankings might slip up as they attempt to hunt them down. Still, Heckingbottom’s players must be mentally prepared for that situation to unfold.

The same goes for United’s supporters. Yes, that could make for a pressure-cooker atmosphere during clashes with West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town, which after being moved to accommodate the cup run could be flash point fixtures. But right now, United remain masters of their own destiny. They must concentrate on themselves. Not react to events elsewhere or be influenced by them. That will be easier said than done. But it’s not impossible.

Be aggressive: Five, more than half, of United’s remaining league fixtures are at home. With one of the biggest and most partisan fan bases in the Championship, this is an advantage they must exploit. Middlesbrough are set to contest only four at the Riverside.

Heckingbottom and his players are right to call for help from the fans, as they have done on numerous occasions of late. But in order to energise a support base which, having invested so much emotionally into the season, they have a job to perform themselves too. And that is to start matches on the front foot - or at least try to - and then attempt to stay there.

As the finishing line draws closer, there is bound to be a temptation to adopt a more safety first and risk averse approach. It is one United must resist, not only to ensure they are at their best but also the crowd too.