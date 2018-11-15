Sheffield United: Youngsters handed a tough cup draw

Sheffield United have been paired with Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Derek Geary's squad will travel to Heritage Park, the home of Northern League side Bishop Auckland, on Wednesday 12 December; three days before their South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley at the Steelphalt Academy training complex.

United's under-18's beat Leeds 4-1 on home soil last weekend, with strikes from Kyron Gordon, Jake Young and Jean Belehouan putting the visitors, who also scored an own goal, to the sword. Leeds captain Harry Casey was sent-off during the closing stages for a poor challenge on Leo Gaxha.

Middlesbrough's most recent outing was a 2-1 away win over West Bromwich Albion in Premier League under-18 competition.