The defender, aged 20, completed the Premier League Cup tie against Newcastle with Owen Hampson scoring the winning goal midway through the second-half. Frankie Maguire had earlier given United the lead before Lewis Miley equalised moments before the interval.

The result leaves United second in Group E, one point behind leaders Crystal Palace and two ahead of third placed Bristol City. Despite the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s purchase of a major shareholding in Newcastle, Elliott Dickman’s squad are bottom after failing to win any of their first three outings in the competition.

Speaking before the World Cup break, which his team entered ranked second in the Championship table, United’s senior manager Paul Heckingbottom had outlined plans to use development fixtures to help condition players “in need of minutes” at first team level. However, with Huddersfield Town’s visit to Bramall Lane now less than two weeks away, Michael Collins selected a young side for the match at Glanford Park, Scunthorpe.

Maguire broke the deadlock for United, who named Poland youth international Levis Pitan in their starting eleven before Miley restored parity. The hosts were furious not to be awarded a penalty during the closing stages of the game. But Maguire had earlier restored their advantage.

Starbuck made six appearances for Harriers, including outings against Darlington, Scarborough Athletic and King’s Lynn.

Joe Starbuck of Sheffield United is back at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage