Sheffield United: Youngster agrees to become a Viking

Jordan Hallam, Sheffield United’s teenage centre-forward, has agreed a loan move to Viking Stavanger.

The 19-year-old, who made his debut for the Championship club during last season’s EFL Trophy tie against Grimsby Town, will join Bjarne Berntsen’s side later this month after impressing the Norwegian’s scouting department.

Hallam scored twice in 10 appearances for National League North outfit Southport earlier this year and is a regular member of United’s development squad.

Viking, one of the most recognisable names in Scandinavian football, have been crowned champions of their country eight times but were relegated from the top-flight four months ago following a difficult campaign under Englishman Ian Burchnall. The 35-year-old, who was duly replaced by Berntsen, previously served as former United striker Brian Deane’s assistant at Sarpsborg 08.

Hallam is expected to make his debut for Viking when they begin their push for promotion from the OBOS-ligaen against Kongsvinger next month. The youngster is scheduled to remain in Norway until July and agreed a new contract before holding talks with representatives from Viking Stadion.

Hallam’s arrival marks the latest phase of Berntsen’s overhaul of the club’s playing staff with former Sheriff Tiraspol winger Zlatko Tripić and Markus Nakkim, on loan from Vålerenga, among those signed since his appointment in December. Berntsen won over 30 caps for Norway during his own playing career.