Sheffield United: Young star has joined leading talent stable

Sheffield United’s David Brooks has changed his agent, The Star understands.

The Wales international, who has made nearly 40 appearances for Chris Wilder’s side since progressing through Bramall Lane’s youth system, is now represented by Unique Sports Management.

He joins Harry Kane, Wilfried Zaha and former United centre-forward Che Adams on the company’s list of clients following a breakthrough season in the Championship last term. Adams spent two years at Bramall Lane before joining Birmingham City soon after the start of the 2016/17 campaign. The deal was reportedly worth over £2m.

Wilder, who was responsible for awarding Brooks his first team debut for United, has made no secret of the fact he wants the youngster to remain in South Yorkshire despite interest from a host of Premier League clubs. Indeed, despite planning to enter the transfer market later this summer, the United manager is known to be intent on handing him a key role in a revamped attack set to include two new centre-forwards.

Brooks elected to extend his contract with United soon after winning his first senior cap against France in November. Speaking at the time, Wilder dismissed suggestions a buy-out clause had been inserted into the agreement.

“It’s just about the time,” he said.

Brooks, aged 20, confirmed his reputation as one of the finest talents in the division as Wilder’s side came within a whisker of reaching the play-offs after lifting the League One title less than 12 months earlier. Despite being diagnosed with glandular fever in December, the Warrnington-born midfielder recovered to become a regular member of United’s starting eleven and was called-up by new Wales manager Ryan Giggs for his squad’s friendly with Mexico in California earlier this week.

Brooks is known to count AFC Bournemouth among his admirers. Fellow Steelphalt Academy graduate Aaron Ramsdale now plies his trade at Dean Court and United will hope developments surrounding Brooks are not a precursor to renewed interest from Eddie Howe’s side.

Howe recently told his local newspaper that Bournemouth’s next recruitment drive could focus on up-and-coming rather than proven talent. Although Maxim Demin, their majority shareholder, has sanctioned numerous big money signings since acquiring the club, its spending power is still dwarfed by the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea.

Brooks began his career with Manchester City but joined United’s development programme in 2014.