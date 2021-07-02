Sheffield United: Young midfielder will make his feelings known to new boss

Slater is scheduled to sit down with Jokanovic next week after the Serb, who officially took charge of United on Thursday, has enjoyed an opportunity to assess every member of his squad in the flesh.

The youngster appeared destined to leave South Yorkshire earlier this summer when Hull City, where he impressed on loan last term, made an approach for his services.

But Jokanovic personally intervened to block the sale, insisting he wanted to watch Slater in training before deciding whether or not to retain his services or allow him to move on. Preston North End and Charlton Athletic are also thought to be interested.

Regan Slater is in pre-season training

Despite bursting onto the scene under Jokanovic’s predecessor Chris Wilder, the midfielder has made only three first team appearances for United having also been dispatched to Carlisle and Scunthoroe to further his development.

Slater, aged 21, came of age at the KC Stadium when he helped Grant McCann’t side win promotion from League One. Although United would have cashed in had they retained their top-flight status, Jokanovic suspects he could be equipped to play a part next term, when they will attempt to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Having progressed through the Steelphalt Academy, Slater is determined to prove himself worthy of a role under the former Yugoslavia and Chelsea star. However, if he suspects opportunities will not be forthcoming, then his representatives will seek permission to arrange a transfer elsewhere.

Despite already entering the market, McCann would welcome the prospect of working with Slater again while North End’s Frankie McAvoy is also an admirer.

North End signed another former United player, Ben Whiteman, from Doncaster Rovers midway through last term and are keen on pairing them together next term.