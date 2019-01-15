Sheffield United: You've seen Transfermarkt's 'valuations' of Blades stars... here's how much our man thinks they're worth

'Market value' can be a highly subjective thing, so we tasked one of our writers to put his thinking cap on (or his tin hat). The results, it's fair to say, came out quite differently. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or on Twitter. (Valuations are in GBP)

1. 1 Dean Henderson Transfermarkt (TM): 900,000 - Danny Hall (DH): 10m.'One of English football's brightest goalkeepers, owned by Manchester United - who aren't short of a few quid, either jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 2 George Baldock TM: 675,000. DH: 4m.'Young, quick, talented, hungry. Fits the system at United so well - and can only get better. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 3 Enda Stevens TM: 675,000. DH: 5m.'Shown his class this season in that left wing-back role. Are there many better than him in this league? A full Republic of Ireland international, too. 675,000 is an insult. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 4 John Fleck TM: 1.35m. DH: 8m'Anything less than, say, 6m I wouldn't even entertain. jpimedia Buy a Photo

