Sheffield United: You've seen Transfermarkt's 'valuations' of Blades stars... here's how much our man thinks they're worth
Stats website Transfermarkt's 'valuations' of Sheffield United's stars has caused some debate this morning - so we thought we'd have a go ourselves.
'Market value' can be a highly subjective thing, so we tasked one of our writers to put his thinking cap on (or his tin hat). The results, it's fair to say, came out quite differently. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or on Twitter. (Valuations are in GBP)
1. 1 Dean Henderson
Transfermarkt (TM): 900,000 - Danny Hall (DH): 10m.'One of English football's brightest goalkeepers, owned by Manchester United - who aren't short of a few quid, either