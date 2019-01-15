United's Bramall Lane. (Richard Markham Photography)

Sheffield United: You've seen Transfermarkt's 'valuations' of Blades stars... here's how much our man thinks they're worth

Stats website Transfermarkt's 'valuations' of Sheffield United's stars has caused some debate this morning - so we thought we'd have a go ourselves.

'Market value' can be a highly subjective thing, so we tasked one of our writers to put his thinking cap on (or his tin hat). The results, it's fair to say, came out quite differently. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or on Twitter. (Valuations are in GBP)

Transfermarkt (TM): 900,000 - Danny Hall (DH): 10m.'One of English football's brightest goalkeepers, owned by Manchester United - who aren't short of a few quid, either

Transfermarkt (TM): 900,000 - Danny Hall (DH): 10m.'One of English football's brightest goalkeepers, owned by Manchester United - who aren't short of a few quid, either
TM: 675,000. DH: 4m.'Young, quick, talented, hungry. Fits the system at United so well - and can only get better.

TM: 675,000. DH: 4m.'Young, quick, talented, hungry. Fits the system at United so well - and can only get better.
TM: 675,000. DH: 5m.'Shown his class this season in that left wing-back role. Are there many better than him in this league? A full Republic of Ireland international, too. 675,000 is an insult.

TM: 675,000. DH: 5m.'Shown his class this season in that left wing-back role. Are there many better than him in this league? A full Republic of Ireland international, too. 675,000 is an insult.
TM: 1.35m. DH: 8m'Anything less than, say, 6m I wouldn't even entertain.

TM: 1.35m. DH: 8m'Anything less than, say, 6m I wouldn't even entertain.
