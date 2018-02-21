Sheffield United: ‘Yorkshire derby record proves we’ve got what it takes’ midfielder says, ahead of Hull City test

John Lundstram has pointed to Sheffield United’s excellent record in Yorkshire derbies as evidence they possess the strength of character required to reach the Championship play-offs.

Chris Wilder’s side enter Friday’s game against Hull City unbeaten in 17 fixtures against rivals from the county and bolstered by a 4-1 victory over Nigel Adkins’ team earlier this term.

Lundstram, whose goal during Tuesday’s meeting with Queens Park Rangers helped United climb to seventh in the table, said: “Our record in derbies is decent. Up to now, anyway. We will be confident going into the Hull game. That sort of record shows we turn up for the big games. In a lot of the big ones this season, we have done well and that gives us massive confidence going into Friday.”

United travel to the KCOM Stadium searching for their third straight league win after dispatching Leeds before edging past the visitors from Loftus Road. Adkins, Wilder’s immediate predecessor at Bramall Lane, took charge of City in December; a month after their previous clash with United.

With only 14 matches of the campaign remaining Lundstram, who joined the club last summer following its promotion from League One, said: “We have put two wins together and a positive result at Hull will go a long way. Three games in a week is not easy but we go to Hull with the same effort and commitment.

“It was an important win. We have 14 games to go after starting a bit of a mini-run. We just want to keep it going. If we can get in those play-offs, you never know what can happen. So, we just need to keep building these points up, allowing us to creep up the league.”

Lundstram’s fellow midfielder John Fleck and goalkeeper Simon Moore are available to face City after completing their respective two and three match bans.

“There’s good strength here and it’s important we try to keep the run going,” Lundstram, previously of Everton and Oxford United, said. “We’re all in this together and helping each other out.”