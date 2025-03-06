Sheffield United will look to spoil Paul Heckingbottom’s Bramall Lane return this weekend when they take on their former manager’s Preston North End side. Heckingbottom led United to promotion to the Premier League during his time in his native South Yorkshire but was sacked midway through last season, with Chris Wilder returning to replace him.
The Blades are second in the table with 11 games to go and they face another big period of three games in the space of eight days, culminating with a derby clash against rivals Wednesday. In the meantime, though, United face North End and then Bristol City, with Wilder facing the temptation to shuffle his pack and rotate a few players.
With that in mind we selected the side we think Wilder may send out to face Preston - do you think it’s just about right, or would you do anything differently?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.