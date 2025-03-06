Sheffield United XI v Preston North End amid big injury return, close call and harsh dropping - gallery

Published 6th Mar 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United predicted XI v Preston North End amid big injury return, close call and harsh dropping

Sheffield United will look to spoil Paul Heckingbottom’s Bramall Lane return this weekend when they take on their former manager’s Preston North End side. Heckingbottom led United to promotion to the Premier League during his time in his native South Yorkshire but was sacked midway through last season, with Chris Wilder returning to replace him.

The Blades are second in the table with 11 games to go and they face another big period of three games in the space of eight days, culminating with a derby clash against rivals Wednesday. In the meantime, though, United face North End and then Bristol City, with Wilder facing the temptation to shuffle his pack and rotate a few players.

With that in mind we selected the side we think Wilder may send out to face Preston - do you think it’s just about right, or would you do anything differently?

Excellent as ever last weekend at QPR and only beaten by a penalty in the end. Paddy Kenny called him the best goalkeeper in the Championship this week and it's hard to argue

1. Michael Cooper

Excellent as ever last weekend at QPR and only beaten by a penalty in the end. Paddy Kenny called him the best goalkeeper in the Championship this week and it's hard to argue

Hamza Choudhury did a decent enough job filling in at right-back at QPR but in a game at home, in which United will look to be on the front foot, then Seriki's return from injury could be crucial. He might not yet be up to 90 minutes but I'd be tempted to start him

2. Femi Seriki

Hamza Choudhury did a decent enough job filling in at right-back at QPR but in a game at home, in which United will look to be on the front foot, then Seriki's return from injury could be crucial. He might not yet be up to 90 minutes but I'd be tempted to start him

A booking away from a ban that could rule him out of the Sheffield derby but he can't worry too much about that and has to focus on the game in front of him. He was Paul Heckingbottom's best signing by some way before United got to the Premier League but will be keen to get one over his old boss this weekend

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

A booking away from a ban that could rule him out of the Sheffield derby but he can't worry too much about that and has to focus on the game in front of him. He was Paul Heckingbottom's best signing by some way before United got to the Premier League but will be keen to get one over his old boss this weekend

Cleared everything that came his way against QPR in a proper skipper's display. Has competition from Rob Holding but Robinson deserves to be in the side on form at the minute

4. Jack Robinson

Cleared everything that came his way against QPR in a proper skipper's display. Has competition from Rob Holding but Robinson deserves to be in the side on form at the minute

