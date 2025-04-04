Chris Wilder returns to familiar territory tomorrow when his Sheffield United side step out at the Kassam Stadium looking to advance their promotion hopes further with victory at Oxford United. The Blades chief managed the U’s earlier in his career before moving to Northampton Town in a surprise switch at the time.
“I had a good period there, although it didn’t end very well,” Wilder admitted. “I enjoyed my time and I was delighted to get them into the Football League on a memorable day at Wembley. I’m delighted they got promoted last season, and it’s a progressive club so I’d love to see them stay in the division.
“I’m a fan. I’ve still got people down there that I speak to and think a lot of. But I won’t be a fan come three o’clock on Saturday.”
Wilder was handed a big boost ahead of the game when midfielder Vini Souza trained all week, while the Blades chief must decide whether to shuffle his pack a little ahead of a three-game week that could have a big say in United’s promotion ambitions. We had a go at picking the side he could send out - is it just about right or would you do anything differently?
