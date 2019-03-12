Sheffield United: WWE legend Mick Foley has breakfast with Billy Sharp ahead of Blades date

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp had a special guest for breakfast this morning – WWE legend Mick Foley.

The popular three time WWE champion is in Sheffield after being invited by Sharp to watch the Blades’ clash with Brentford at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night. He will be introduced to the crowd before the game.

A clearly delighted Sharp tweeted: “Big mick @RealMickFoley is in the house, in my house to be exact. It’s a bit surreal to have breakfast with a true wrestling legend.

Sharp celebrated one of his two goals in the clash with promotion rivals Norwich City by producing Foley’s iconic Mr Socko sock puppet from his shorts before applying the Mandible Claw signature move on team mate George Baldock.

Footage of the celebration went viral on social media, and caught the attention of Foley, who tweeted: ‘Oh, this is TREMENDOUS! Thank you @billysharp10.'

United then responded to the 53-year-old, inviting him to a future game at Bramall Lane.

Foley – who wrestled as Mankind, Dude Love and Cactus Jack over a 30-year career – has travelled to the UK specifically for the visit to Sheffield, and will also hold a special Q&A event at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

Widely regarded as one of the top creative minds in professional wrestling history, Foley became one of the most recognisable names in the genre in the late 1990s when he feuded with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

His influence and popularity saw him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

His most iconic moment came when he was thrown off the roof of the 20ft high Hell In A Cell structure by The Undertaker in 1998.

Sharp explained the signed replica of Mr Socko belonged to a friend from a Sunday league team he reunited with earlier this year. His former team mates had encouraged him to use it the next time he scored a goal and he duly obliged in the crunch clash with Norwich.