Sheffield United: Wrestling legend Mick Foley IS coming to Bramall Lane thanks to Billy Sharp’s invitation

Wrestling legend Mick Foley has accepted an invitation from Billy Sharp and Sheffield United and will visit Bramall Lane next month.

Sharp followed one of his two goals in the draw at promotion rivals Norwich City with a celebration inspired by Foley – producing the three time WWE champion’s iconic Mr Socko from his shorts and delivering the Mandible Claw submission hold to team mate George Baldock.

Footage of the celebration went viral on social media, prompting Foley to tweet ‘Oh, this is TREMENDOUS! Thank you @billysharp10.'

The Blades then themselves sent a tweet inviting him to attend a game: ‘You’re welcome to see @billysharp10 and the rest of the lads at Bramall Lane anytime @RealMickFoley.’

The Star understands the 53-year-old has since accepted and is set to be a special guest of the club for the clash with Brentford on March 12.

As part of his time in Sheffield, Foley – who has also forged a successful stand up comedy career since retiring from the ring – will host a special Q&A event at Bramall Lane on the following evening.

An Audience with Mick Foley will take place in the Platinum Suite at Bramall Lane on March 13, presented by fellow wrestler Flash Morgan Webster who is part of the WWE’s new NXTUK brand.

Tickets are on sale now for the event, with a choice of three packages priced between £39.95 and £99.95, and are available from www.foleysheffield.com.

Foley wrestled under the names Cactus Jack, Dude Love and Mankind over a highly successful 30-year global in-ring career which saw him fued with legendary names such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H and The Rock and culminated in his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

He wrote the stunning autobiography ‘Have A Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks’ in 1999 which is widely regarded as the best personal account of a career in wrestling.

This most iconic moment of his career came in 1998 when he was first thrown off and then thrown through the roof of the Hell in a Cell structure by fellow WWE legend The Undertaker, sustaining severe injuries but continuing to wrestle.

His use of Mr Socko began in an out-of-ring skit with WWE owner Vince McMahon later that year and quickly became part of his in-ring repertoire.

Sharp explained the signed replica of the sock puppet belonged to a friend from a Sunday league team he reunited with earlier this year. His former team mates had encouraged him to use it the next time he scored a goal and he duly obliged in the crunch clash with Norwich.