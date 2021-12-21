Sheffield United won't risk fitness of Morgan Gibbs-White as boss reveals why Wolves man came off at Fulham

Gibbs-White, who has been in sparkling form since joining on loan from the Premier League club in the summer transfer window, was replaced at half-time at Craven Cottage after receiving medical treatment in the first 45 minutes.

He returned to finish the first half, but was withdrawn as a precaution.

“We’ll have to assess him,” Heckingbottom said. “It was a little tweak in his knee, so we’re not going to take any risks.

“When we have the strength in the bench we had today, it’s not a problem. But we’ll see how he is.”

With United facing four games in the space of 13 days over the Christmas period, Heckingbottom was already minded to rotate his squad – and possibly ease the burden on those who have played the most football for his side this season.

Sander Berge replaced Gibbs-White at Fulham and impressed with his latest cameo since coming back from a hamstring injury, while fellow midfielders John Fleck and Ben Osborn were also introduced from the bench as United successfully looked to see out the win.

Antonee Robinson of Fulham is tackled by Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

“The boys have been training really, really well so it was always a plan to use the squad in these next few games,” Heckingbottom, whose side host Hull and Middlesbrough after travelling to Preston on Boxing Day, added.