Promotion is now Sheffield United’s to lose. But it’s clear Paul Heckingbottom won’t go about it by being afraid to lose.

Like, in the heat of battle, losing possession, for instance.

The Blades boss tells this column he is prepared to let his big performers play off-the-cuff in the search for big moments - even if it risks losing some control of a game.

Hecky is pretty specific and rigid when it comes to his demands on players off the ball.

But he is fearlessly committed to giving them freedom on it. And Jayden Bogle’s two goals against Stoke last weekend, effectively giving United a 12 point hold on second place, were a good example of that.

The Blades are still not showing great flow or fluency, haven’t for weeks, but the manager his trust in players “doing their thing” is as big a reason for their relentless run of results as the battle-hardened experience of so many previous promotion-winners.

For example, they were seldom on top of Stoke but still won a precarious game 3-1 - and the manner of it was no coincidence.

Hecky told me: “We give the ball away a lot and sometimes it’s not the correct pass - it should have been a square pass to keep possession. But I’m not going to criticise the players for that - because that for me is what turns into the big moments. We try to force those moments and force the wins.”Now to Bogle who is less of a dominant presence on the right hand side than the admirable George Baldock, currently out with a rare injury, but he is more of a creative threat. Hecky recognises the difference and tries to play to Bogle’s strengths.

Jayden Bogle has been in fine form for Sheffield United since proving his fitness: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“Jayden has a freedom about his game that we try to encourage,” he says.

“If we put the shackles on Jayden and try to play the game for him in terms of sticking him to a position, it would probably take a lot of his game away.

“So … we put a lot of emphasis on what his game is without the ball … but we want him with the ball … then we just leave it to him.”

That sort of trust is liberating and clearly enjoyed. A positive mindset that further convinces me this team and manager won’t bow to the pressure and expectation that comes with having a big lead in second place.