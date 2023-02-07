Sheffield United won't be the subject of a Wrexham-style docu-series on this manager's watch

The benefits are obvious. Particularly for a club which is part-owned by the actor Ryan Reynolds.

But as Wrexham build their profile both at home and abroad via a docu-series screened on US channel FX, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has explained why he would never welcome television cameras behind the scenes at Bramall Lane. Even though, as his team prepares to face the visitors from north Wales in an FA Cup replay tonight, the 45-year-old conceded he watched the opening episode of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ and “quite enjoyed it.”

“Personally, it’s not something I’d go in for,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “No way, to be honest although obviously the choice doesn’t always come down to you.

“I saw the first one and thought it was pretty good. Interesting. But the thing is, with these fly-on-the-wall programmes, even though they’re entertaining I don’t ever think you get an accurate picture of what a football club is like. Why? Because there’s just certain things you wouldn’t say in front of the people producing them.”

Phil Parkinson, Heckingbottom’s opposite number at the National League club, probably doesn’t welcome the intrusion either. But the pay-off, with Reynolds’ presence at the Racecourse Ground guaranteeing ‘WTW’ an audience, is the ability to sign players who really should be beyond his reach. They include leading goalscorer Paul Mullin and former Celtic defender Eoghan O’Connell, who last week left Charlton Athletic in order to join Parkinson’s squad.

Still operating under a transfer embargo and the subject of a protracted takeover attempt by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi, United’s board of directors would probably be glad of the funding ‘WTW’ has opened-up for Wrexham. Mmobuosi, whose actual wealth remains the subject of intense debate, is understood to have handed over an undisclosed sum to secure himself exclusive bidder status. But the ban on processing new signings imposed by the English Football League remains in place, 17 days after Bramall Lane’s board of directors issued a statement stressing they hoped it would be lifted within a week. United, second in the Championship table, were handed the punishment for failing to keep up with their repayments on a series of previous purchases.

Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham, pitchside ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground: Michael Steele/Getty Images

After stressing questions about United’s financial affairs must now be answered by owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud or one of his associates, with the same going the Saudi Arabian’s interest in selling the club to Mmobuosi, Heckingbottom returned to the theme of inviting a film crew to follow his own squad.

The production team of ‘WTW’, which captured footage during United’s 3-3 draw at Wrexham last month, will be travelling en masse to South Yorkshire in anticipation of an upset.

“It’s a really positive story and, speaking to a lot of their fans afterwards, they’ve been on an amazing journey,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s the start of something, definitely for them, and it’s a feel good story, certainly. I can see and understand why they’re doing it.”

Paul Heckingbottom wouldn't invite television cameras behind the scenes at Sheffield United: George Wood/Getty Images

“For me, though, there’s certain things that should stay within the dressing room or behind the scenes,” he added. “The conversations you have with players and other staff members.”