Sheffield United Women: Wilcock’s first breaks the Blades’ losing streak

Tamara Wilcock’s first senior goal rescued a point for Sheffield United against Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane to end a run of six defeats in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

Saffron Jordan had given the visitors the lead as her low shot snuck under Bethan Davies but Wilcock crashed in the leveller just before half time.

United looked the likelier to win it in the second 45 but were denied on a number of occasions by an inspired Alex Brooks.

The game was Blackburn’s first league outing of 2023 after last weekend’s fixture against Charlton fell foul of the weather, while the Blades looked confident after a recent 3-0 FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest.

Blades captain Sophie Barker thought the Blades had done enough to win, but acknowledged that after a series of defeats, the point could help change the team’s momentum.

“I think we did well the first 45 to go in at 1-1,” said Barker.

“It wasn’t our best performance but we’ve gone in at half time, changed a few things and come back out for the second half and I think we should have won the game.

“We’ve camped in their half for the majority and created a number of chances but that’s a different spin for us after the last few weeks of not scoring.

“A point is a point, we’ve had quite a number of games that we have lost now, so hopefully we can use that as momentum to win the next couple of games.”

Barker said she hoped Wilcock’s goal would lead to others in the weeks ahead.

“I couldn’t be happier for her really, she’s trained so well in the last two weeks,” said Barker.

“She’s really taken her chance. She’s worked hard for it.

“It’s been hard to get into the team but I envision her staying in there now. She’s worked really hard to get there and done nothing wrong today.

“She’s got a goal, and hopefully she gets a few more for us in the next couple of weeks.”

Despite the Blades controlling possession early on, it was the visitors who would take the lead after 25 minutes.

Chloe Dixon’s nutmeg set Ellie Leek through and she found top-scorer Jordan, with the striker notching her seventh goal of the season thanks to a low strike which Davies couldn’t keep out.

Gemma Donnelly’s side couldn’t hold on until half time as they failed to clear a corner, with Wilcock on hand to score on her first senior league start.

The visitors looked vulnerable from set-pieces throughout, with Georgia Walters causing chaos in the Blackburn box from a second-half free-kick, but the hosts couldn’t scramble the ball home.

The dangerous Walters saw a late strike drop just over but both sides were forced to settle for a point, with the hosts remaining 11th while Blackburn drop to ninth.

