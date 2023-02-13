Sheffield United Women: Walters strikes against Charlton to halt the Blades’ losing streak

Georgia Walters’ composed finish gave Sheffield United their first Barclays Women’s Championship win since September in a 1-0 home victory over Charlton Athletic.

Scorer Georgia Walters celebrates with the Blades after their win over Charlton

The Welsh international struck just before the interval at Bramall Lane against the promotion-chasers to stay five points ahead of a resurgent Coventry United.

For the Addicks, it was a frustrating afternoon after recording eight straight wins in all competitions and they can ill afford to lose more ground in the race for the Barclays Women’s Super League.

Walters was delighted by with her own performance – and that of her teammates.

“I’m absolutely delighted from a personal perspective, obviously – putting the ball in the back off the net is I’m there to do.

“But overall, collectively, the clean sheet, the three points – it’s been a long time coming.

“I think we’ve deserved more than what we’ve got in previous games but overall today, delighted with that.

Asked how the team had coped with their poor run of results recently, Walters said:

“I think previous performances haven’t warranted the score lines we’ve been on the end of. It’s about sticking together, grinding it out.

“Most of the game we’ve played there have been one or two goals in it, so we know we’re not a million miles away. It’s just converting those chances and keeping the ball out the other end, obviously which we did today.”

Emily Simpkins had the first sight of goal with six minutes played, the midfielder striking low into the legs of the Blades’ defence.

And with half-an-hour gone, Sophie Barker almost caught out Sian Rogers in the Charlton goal with a whipped corner that clattered the crossbar.

The ensuing melee saw fervent appeals for a penalty from the hosts, but after a lengthy chat with her assistant, the referee decided against awarding a spotkick.

Then, two minutes before half-time, Barker broke quickly and Walters finished the move with a cool slot into the corner.

The 29-year-old continued to threaten after the break, sending a sweet freekick whistling past the post and then heading a cross just over shortly after.

Charlton began to push for an equaliser and a huge chance fell the way of substitute Alex Hennessy in the 83rd minute, but her effort from inside the box flew narrowly wide.

But the Blades were looking dangerous on the break, with Tamara Wilcock seeing her shot blocked after good work from Rebecca Rayner.

And United held on to record just their third win of the season.

