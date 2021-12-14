Sheffield United Women to host WSL outfit West Ham United in Vitality Women's FA Cup

Neil Redfearn’s side breezed past Stourbridge 3-0 on Sunday to book their spot in the next round thanks to goals from Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, 16-year-old Mia Enderby and Charlotte Newsham.

The result also snapped a two-game losing streak in the Women’s Championship, which has seen the Blades slip to ninth.

The FA Cup tie will be played on Sunday, 30 January.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United Women will take on WSL outfit West Ham United at home in the Fourth Round of the Vitality Women's FA Cup. (photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

Discussing the contribution of England youth international Enderby, who scored her first professional goal against Stourbridge, Redfearn said: “It was good for Mia to get off the mark, we're going to see a lot more of Mia.

"We linked well in attack, Lucy Watson had spells where she was really bright in the game, Courtz (Sweetman-Kirk) got her goal and led the line really well.”

United return to action on Sunday for their final league game of the year against Sunderland at Bramall Lane.