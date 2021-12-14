Sheffield United Women to host WSL outfit West Ham United in Vitality Women's FA Cup
Sheffield United Women will take on WSL outfit West Ham United at home in the Fourth Round of the Vitality Women's FA Cup.
Neil Redfearn’s side breezed past Stourbridge 3-0 on Sunday to book their spot in the next round thanks to goals from Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, 16-year-old Mia Enderby and Charlotte Newsham.
The result also snapped a two-game losing streak in the Women’s Championship, which has seen the Blades slip to ninth.
The FA Cup tie will be played on Sunday, 30 January.
Discussing the contribution of England youth international Enderby, who scored her first professional goal against Stourbridge, Redfearn said: “It was good for Mia to get off the mark, we're going to see a lot more of Mia.
"We linked well in attack, Lucy Watson had spells where she was really bright in the game, Courtz (Sweetman-Kirk) got her goal and led the line really well.”
United return to action on Sunday for their final league game of the year against Sunderland at Bramall Lane.
A league record of 4,100 supporters watched the Blades at the Lane back in October when they hosted Redfearn’s former employers Liverpool.