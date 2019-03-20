Sheffield United: Women’s player leaves club “by mutual consent” after being found guilty of racial abuse

Sophie Jones, a forward for Sheffield United Women, has parted company with the club after being found guilty of racial abuse.

The charge, which Jones had denied at a Football Association hearing, stemmed from a complaint made by an opposition player during a game against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year.

After the FA published the findings of its investigation, United issued a statement confirming the player's contract had been terminated by "mutual consent."

"Sheffield United Football Club has formally been made aware of the outcome of a Football Association disciplinary hearing involving one of the club's women's team," it read.

"A personal hearing was requested by Sophie Jones, who was charged with a breach of Rule E3[1] and Rule E3[2], following an alleged incident in the FA Women's Championship fixture against Tottenham Hotspur Ladies on Sunday 6th January 2019. The hearing took place on Tuesday 19th March 2019.

"Jones has been found guilty of the charge and as a result has received the sanctions of a five match suspension, a fine of £200 and asked to attend an FA Inclusion and Diversity Workshop. Jones maintains her innocence and is disappointed with the FA's decision."

"The club works closely with the EFL, the FA and Kick it Out and would like to reiterate that it does not condone racism or any form of discrimination," the statement continued. "Following dialogue between the club and Jones, and taking into account the length of the suspension, it has been decided that her contract, which was due for review in the summer, will be terminated by mutual agreement. Sheffield United will not comment further on this matter."

Aged 27, Jones began her career with hometown team Liverpool before joining United last year following spells with Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield FC.