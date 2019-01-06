Sheffield United Women’s player accused of racist abuse by Tottenham Hotspur opponent

A Tottenham Hotspur Ladies footballer has claimed she was subjected to ‘monkey noises’ by a player from Sheffield United Women during the sides’ match in Sheffield on Sunday.

Renee Hector tweeted, after her side had beaten United 2-1 at the Olympic Legacy Park, that she had been subjected to racist abuse during the Women’s Championshipmatch.

The 23-year-old posted: “Such a shame that racism seems to be rising up again in football - I received some monkey noises today from an opposition player. The only reaction was to let the football do the talking and that we did great start to the year!”

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies issued a statement saying “The Club is aware of allegations of racial abuse made by Renee Hector following today’s victory at Sheffield United Women, that were reported to the referee by the player during the match.

“We have since reported the alleged incident to the FA and await their response. We shall be making no further comment on the allegations at this time.”

In response, Sheffield United tweeted on Sunday night: “Sheffield United are aware of the allegations made on social media following today’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur Ladies. We can advise that the club is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter.”

Anti-racism organisation Kick It Out said in a statement to The Telegraph: “We've received reports of alleged racist abuse directed at Tottenham Hotspur Ladies player Renee Hector in today’s FA Women’s Championship fixture against Sheffield United Women.

“We have informed The FA as the game’s governing body and have offered our support to them with their investigation, and to the player herself.”