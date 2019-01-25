Sheffield United: Women make long-awaited return to action with a tricky home fixture

Sheffield United Women return to action following a three week break on Sunday, with Carla Ward's side hoping to record their most eye-catching win of the season so far by beating promotion-chasing Charlton Athletic.

United enter the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat by FA Championship leaders Tottenham Hotspur, despite producing an impressive performance against the visitors from London.

Although their display was overshadowed by a Spurs player's complaints she had been racially abused during the fixture - an investigation into the matter is thought to be on-going - Ward and her staff were satisfied with the quality of their charges football.

United, seventh in the table but with games in hand on all but one of the clubs above them in the table, are boosted by the return of Sam Tierney, Alethea Paul, Bex Rayner and Veatriki Sarri from international duty ahead of the meeting with Riteesh Mishra's third placed squad.

New signings Maddy Cusack and Ebony Salmon are also expected to feature at the Olympic Legacy Park (kick-off 2pm) after making their debuts against Spurs.