Sheffield United Women: last gasp agony as Blades Women pipped at Birmingham

The Blues had trailed to Courtney Sweetman-Kirk’s opener right on half-time but produced a fine performance after the break to lift themselves up to sixth in the Barclay’s Women’s Championship.

Birmingham had the game’s first chance after eight minutes when Harriet Scott’s low cross was steered wide of the far post by Jade Pennock.

The Blues went on to control the majority of the first half without breaking the deadlock, although Christie Murray came close to doing so when she bent a free kick just wide.

The Blades then went ahead two minutes into first-half stoppage time when Alethea Paul found Sweetman-Kirk in space and she curled a superb finish into the top corner.

Georgia Walters came close to doubling the Blades’ advantage six minutes into the second half when her free kick was pushed away by Birmingham goalkeeper Lucy Thomas.

Her opposite number, Bethan Davies, was called into action just over a minute later when she had to tip Pennock’s effort from outside the area over the bar.

The equaliser for the hosts finally arrived in the 71st minute when a superb delivery out on the right by Siobhan Wilson was headed in by the unmarked Louise Quinn.

Just when it looked as though the points would be shared, Lucy Quinn snatched all three for Birmingham at the death when she launched an unstoppable drive into the top corner from distance.

