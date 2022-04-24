In front of a record crowd at Prenton Park for a women’s game, Melissa Lawley scored one and assisted two as the home side dominated the Blades.

A consolation goal from Ellie Wilson came late on before Liverpool added two more before lifting the Championship trophy in front of 2,138 fans.

Katie Stengel gave Liverpool the lead inside three minutes collecting a pass from Lawley after a brilliant run, as the American dinked Fran Kitching in the Sheffield United goal.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Captain Niamh Fahey of Liverpool leads her team on to the pitch to a guard of honour by the Sheffield United players before the Barclays FA Women's Championship match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at Prenton Park on April 24, 2022 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Leanne Kiernan netted her 13th of the season with 14 minutes gone again set up by Lawley as Liverpool ran riot, the attacking move beginning with goalkeeper Rachel Laws.

Kiernan then turned provider for Lawley as Liverpool began the second half as they started the first, the Ireland striker squaring the ball to Lawley at the back post to tap in and give the home side a three-goal cushion.

Stengel added another with 66 minutes gone volleying home a cross from Yana Daniels to move the game out of reach of the battling Blades.

A consolation came 12 minutes from time as Wilson headed home a Maddy Cusack free-kick whipped in from the touchline.

Home favourite Missy Bo Kearns made it five for Liverpool five minutes later, Stengel reacting first after Ceri Holland hit the bar with Kearns firing it into the top corner before Jasmine Matthews rounded out the win tapping home from close range.