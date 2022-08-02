Sheffield United Women hoping to capitalise on England's Euros success with Bramall Lane switch

Sarina Wiegman’s England – featuring a number of former Blades players and ex-goalkeeping coach Darren Ward, as well as Jack O’Connell’s partner Alex Greenwood – beat Germany at Wembley on Sunday, with Chloe Kelly hitting the winner in extra time in front of 87,192 jubilant supporters.

Those within the women’s game hope that success on home soil is the catalyst for increased support, with Bramall Lane hosting two games at this summer’s Euros – including England’s 4-0 semi-final win over Sweden, in front of almost 29,000.

Women’s football will return to United’s home ground later this month, after it was revealed that Neil Redfearn’s side would play their home games at Bramall Lane. Season tickets for United’s FA Championship campaign are on sale now, priced at £60 for adults and £40 for concessions. Holders of men’s season tickets can also get a discount.

“It’s a great step for us and fantastic for us, as the women’s team, to be playing there next season,” midfielder Cusack said of the switch to Bramall Lane.

“We played a few games there the season before so it’s great to call it our home for the upcoming campaign. There’s a real buzz around the place, especially on the back of the Euros at the Lane.

England line up for the national anthem during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“The fan parks and everything, it was fantastic and the record attendances we got were brilliant. If that transfers over to some of our games, that would be fantastic.”

United’s women previously played at Chesterfield’s stadium, along with the men’s U23 side – who will play most of their home games at York City’s stadium this coming season.

“We had a record attendance of 4,000 when we played Liverpool at the Lane last season,” Cusack added.

“So if we can get near averaging 1,000 that would be fantastic. We’ve already doubled our season ticket sales and we only launched them a couple of weeks ago so it’d be nice to see those figures increase.”

Maddy Cusack and her Blades Women teammates will play at Bramall Lane this season (Sheffield United)